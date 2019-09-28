77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman dead after domestic shooting in Livingston Parish Saturday night

Saturday, September 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - A woman is dead and another person is in custody after a suspected domestic shooting in Livingston Parish Saturday.

The sheriff's office says the shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday on McLin Road in the town of Livingston. The unidentified woman was found dead at the scene.

One person is in custody at this time. Deputies said it appeared multiple shots had been fired.

This investigation is ongoing. 

