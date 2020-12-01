Woman claims disgraced lawyer took her money, did not perform work

BATON ROUGE - A woman who now lives out of state said she is still waiting to be repaid nearly $8,500 after she paid attorney Kristy Griffin that money for work she never completed.

Griffin maintains that she did the work, but resigned from practicing law after the Louisiana Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed formal charges against her. Around that time, three additional people came forward making similar allegations.

Linda Priestner said her encounter with Griffin left her destitute.

"She's a thief," Linda Priestner said. "She stole $8,500 from me and my daughter, caused us irreparable harm. I was literally in a food pantry line in a snowstorm in Pennsylvania because this woman stole $8,500 of my money."

Priestner said she hired Griffin a few years ago to represent her in a divorce proceeding and custody dispute. Griffin told WBRZ today that she did all the work that she was paid to perform and contradicts what Priestner said. She also said she was willing to wire Priestner the $8,500, but she said she changed her mind when we called back and called it "extortion."

Priestner said she just wants to be made whole and believes the other clients who hired Griffin should be too.

"Shame on you," Priestner said referring to Griffin. "Shame on you for going ahead and taking advantage of me, my child, and these other victims. We truly are victims."

Griffin said she had other things going on in her life and didn't want to practice law anymore. She is prohibited from ever practicing law in Louisiana and other jurisdictions.