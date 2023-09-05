Woman caught with more than 100 pieces of stolen mail after string of thefts in St. Mary Parish

CENTERVILLE - A woman suspected of riding around St. Mary Parish and digging through residents' mailboxes was caught with narcotics and more than 100 pieces of stolen mail.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Mavis Sue Pontiff, 49, was arrested over the weekend on 100 counts of theft and multiple drug-related charges.

After reviewing multiple videos showing a vehicle pulling up to mailboxes in the Centerville and Verdunville areas, investigators identified Pontiff as the owner and labeled her a suspect.

While executing a search warrant, deputies recovered the missing mail and found illicit drugs and paraphernalia. She was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail, where she is being held on a $105,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Pontiff is encouraged to contact investigators at (337)828-1960.