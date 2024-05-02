Man accused of trafficking women out of South Harrells Ferry Road apartment

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after for his alleged involvement in a human trafficking operation.

Allbert Javier Herrara Machado, 23, was booked April 27 by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies on two counts of human trafficking. Herrara reportedly came to Baton Rouge a week before the arrest after a man offered him a job messaging men to set up sexual encounters with multiple trafficking victims, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies began investigating the trafficking operation on April 26 after receiving a 911 call from a Spanish speaking woman who reportedly claimed she was being held in a South Harrells Ferry Road apartment and was being forced to have sex for unknown men for money, an affidavit says.

The woman later said she, along with another woman, was being prostituted to pay off a debt. Herrara would reportedly add money to this debt if the women did not comply, the affidavit adds.

When deputies raided the apartment, they found Herrara, the two women. Deputies also said they found over $1,000 in cash, sex toys, multiple cellphones with messages from "clients" and several ledger books.

Herrara told deputies that each of the women were prostituted three to four times a day and that he would send them to a local store to deposit the money collected during the jobs to an unidentified partner, the affidavit says.

Herrara said he knew he was in trouble but "did not realize until recently how serious this was" when questioned by deputies.

"He stated he needed a job and was only trying to save money," the affidavit says.