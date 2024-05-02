Latest Weather Blog
Ten capital area high schools among best in state
BATON ROUGE — Ten area high schools have been named some of the best in the state, according to an annual education study by U.S. News & World Report.
The list of the state's top 25 high schools, ranked based on graduation rate, test scores, college readiness and enrollment, included schools from four capital area parishes — Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and West Feliciana.
The schools included were:
- Baton Rouge Magnet High School (#4)
- LSU Lab School (#7)
- Liberty High School (#10)
- Dutchtown High School (#12)
- Holden High School (#13)
- Live Oak High School (#15)
- Zachary High School (#16)
- St. Amant High School (#17)
- West Feliciana High School (#20)
- Springfield High School (#25)
Trending News
Read the entire list here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thursday's Health Report
-
Victim in Central crash thanks first responders who saved him
-
Denham Springs man arrested for allegedly soliciting child porn in multiple states
-
Two 16-year-olds arrested after shooting death on Longfellow Drive Saturday
-
After a busy first 100 days, BRPD Chief Morse reflects on progress...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...