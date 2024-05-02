Latest Weather Blog
White Castle High School receives $50,000 grant to fund STEM education
WHITE CASTLE - A local high school is receiving a grant to fun its STEM classrooms.
White Castle High School is receiving a $50,000 grant from NextEra Energy Resources through the company's charitable arm.
The money will go toward helping the school enhance its STEM opportunities by purchasing things like a 3D printer, a CAD system, and drones, while other portions of the grant will go toward funding a robotics curriculum for the school.
Trending News
“We are grateful to NextEra Energy Resources for this grant that marks the beginning of a new journey to enhance STEM awareness and education at White Castle High School,” said Justin Williams, White Castle High school STEM educator. “The resources and updates afforded through this grant are a significant investment into our students’ futures.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Victim in Central crash thanks first responders who saved him
-
Denham Springs man arrested for allegedly soliciting child porn in multiple states
-
Two 16-year-olds arrested after shooting death on Longfellow Drive Saturday
-
After a busy first 100 days, BRPD Chief Morse reflects on progress...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...