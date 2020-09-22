Woman calls police on alleged 'Peeping Tom,' saying he tried to get into her home

BATON ROUGE - On a Friday evening, a woman and her children were at home in a picturesque area along Highland Road when the woman spotted a man watching her through the home's windows, Baton Rouge Police say.

According to arrest documents, the incident occurred Friday, September 11 around 4:40 a.m. when a 69-year-old man named James Cade allegedly made his way onto the woman's property and began watching her through the home's windows.

The police report goes on to describe the woman yelling at Cade to leave her property. But police say, instead of doing as instructed, when the woman approached one of the home's doors and continued to tell Cade to go away, he attempted to open the locked door, as if trying to get inside of her house.

After the woman called police and reported the incident, detectives say they watched neighborhood surveillance footage that confirmed her account.

Cade was apprehended and charged with criminal trespassing, a peeping Tom misdemeanor, and unauthorized attempted entry of an inhabited dwelling.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.