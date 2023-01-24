Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack.

Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department claim Landry was involved in a fight at a home on East Brookstown Drive, just off Airline Highway, a day earlier and warned people there that she would "be back."

The following day, witnesses said they saw Landry's car pulling up at the intersection of East Brookstown and St. Gerard Avenue, and someone inside the car fired several shots at people standing outside the house.

A man was shot in the back, and bullets hit several vehicles, including a car with two minors inside.

It's unclear whether anyone else is facing charges in the shooting.