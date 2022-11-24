Police: Argument led to drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thanksgiving Day.

Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say the argument is believed to be a domestic situation.

Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the day. A woman reportedly left, came back with a gun and shot someone.

The victim, a man, is expected to survive.

Officers have not announced any arrests or identified anyone involved as of Thursday afternoon.