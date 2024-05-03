69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU students to hold pro-Palestine protest on campus Friday

4 hours 24 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, May 03 2024 May 3, 2024 May 03, 2024 6:20 AM May 03, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Amid dozens of protests being held on college campuses around America, LSU students are planning a similar pro-Palestine protest Friday. 

Students are coming together to voice their support for Palestine and to demand the university disclose all financial ties to Israeli entities. 

The protest will be held outside Patrick F. Taylor Hall starting at noon. 

Trending News

This comes after a protest on Tulane campus in New Orleans ended with police storming an encampment, reportedly with no warning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days