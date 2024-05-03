LSU students to hold pro-Palestine protest on campus Friday

BATON ROUGE - Amid dozens of protests being held on college campuses around America, LSU students are planning a similar pro-Palestine protest Friday.

Students are coming together to voice their support for Palestine and to demand the university disclose all financial ties to Israeli entities.

The protest will be held outside Patrick F. Taylor Hall starting at noon.

This comes after a protest on Tulane campus in New Orleans ended with police storming an encampment, reportedly with no warning.