Woman arrested in connection with Hooper Road wreck that killed Aliye Ringe

BATON ROUGE - As of Tuesday, one woman has been arrested in connection with the December 22 Baton Rouge wreck that led to the death of 20-year-old Aliye Ringe and the injuries of several others.

According to authorities, the fatal three-vehicle crash occurred on Hooper Road at Corlett Drive, and 38-year-old Alonna England has been arrested on charges of negligent homicide as well as reckless operation of a vehicle.

According to an affidavit, England was operating a vehicle that pulled out into Hooper Road from Corlett Drive without yielding and hit a vehicle.

The collision was so powerful that it sent this second vehicle careening across the median and into oncoming traffic, where it hit the automobile Ringe was in.

Ringe sustained critical injuries and passed away a day later.

The crash also reportedly injured three adults and one child.

England is behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.