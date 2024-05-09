Former LSU basketball player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis sentenced to 40 months in prison over fraud scheme

NEW YORK — Former LSU basketball player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for a November 2023 conviction in an alleged scheme to defraud the league's health care benefits plan, ESPN reports.

Davis is among more than 20 people, including other former players, to be sentenced in the case for filing false medical claims with the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

In addition to 40 months in prison, Davis will also serve three years supervised release, during which he will be required to attend a financial management class and mandatory drug treatment.

A Baton Rouge native, Davis was a forward at LSU from 2004 to 2007. During his professional career, he won the 2008 NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics.