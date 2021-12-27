20-year-old car accident victim donating organs so others will live on

CENTRAL - Aliye Ringe of Central was left brain dead after a car accident in East Baton Rouge Parish last week.

"My heart just dropped." Ringe's best friend Tori Termini said.

Termini had known Ringe for six years. The girls attended Central High School together.

Termini says it was like having a bad dream while on the way to the hospital to see her friend after the accident.

"And the whole drive there, I said this in no way this is Aliye. I said like, please God, let it not be as bad as we think it is. I was hoping and praying it was a nightmare we would wake up from," Termini said.

Ringe was a popular cheerleader in high school, and those who knew her say she always had a smile on her face, was a kind-hearted person, and a friend you could always count on.

"Always, she lit up everyone she was around. She was the delight in every

friend group, her family. She was the one who always showed up for you, no matter how big or small," Termini said.

Ringe's parents decided to donate their daughter's organs so five others could live, but more importantly, they say it's something that Aliye would want them to do.

"I think it's the most selfless and an Aliye thing she would have done. And that her death wasn't in vain. She's continuing to spread her light and her love even though she's not physically with us anymore," Termini said.

A balloon release will be held Tuesday in Ringe's honor at Wildcat Stadium. It will begin at 6 p.m. and those who attend are asked to wear yellow, Ringe's favorite color.