Woman arrested after trying to burn house down twice

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Saturday after trying to burn a man's house down twice.

Arrest paperwork said Jenette Green went to a home on Byron Street on March 3 and spoke to the homeowner, who told her to leave. The following day, the homeowner woke up to his window broken, curtains on fire and Green was parked outside of the home.

The homeowner said Green came back March 5. He said when he walked to her car she maced him then ran around the house to set a chair on fire near the hot water heater. The homeowner said they ran to put out the fire and Green broke multiple windows on the house before leaving.

Police called Green on March 6 but she blocked the number. On March 7, she came back to the house and broke multiple other windows.

Green was arrested and booked for two counts of aggravated arson.