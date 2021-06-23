Woman allegedly tried to have teens kill her ex's new boyfriend

COVINGTON - A woman was arrested for allegedly soliciting four teenagers to kill her former girlfriend's new boyfriend.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies went to a home in Lacombe June 5 after the homeowner called about his house being shot at.

After investigating, detectives determined Mykia Tyson, 20, had solicited Delester Magee, 18, and three juveniles to kill her former girlfriend's current boyfriend.

Deputies say Tyson drove the four to commit the murder, but Magee decided not to follow through with the plan and fired shots into the home instead.

Tyson was booked on June 10 for two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Deputies added a charge for solicitation for murder June 21.

Magee was arrested on June 15 on one count each of aggravated criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and criminal conspiracy.

The three other juveniles, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, were arrested for conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal damage to property.