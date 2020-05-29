Woman allegedly helped fiance remove evidence from a murder scene

Deneal Smith Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - A woman has been arrested for allegedly helping her fiancé remove items from the scene of a fatal shooting in hopes of getting rid of any evidence that would tie her gun to the murder.

According to an affidavit filed by investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Deneal Smith did not actively participate in the shooting that led to 29-year-old Freddie Banks' death at a Poydras Avenue home last Saturday (May 23), but her fiancé, Eddie Turner did.

Authorities say they used nearby video surveillance of the crime scene to determine that after Banks was shot and killed, Turner called his fiancee, Smith, and told her to come meet her because "he was about to go to jail" and said that her gun had been used during the crime.

The report goes on to say Smith went to the Poydras Avenue home where she is seen in video surveillance observing one person who is being held by gunpoint, before moving along to "calmly" step over Banks' deceased body, and then appearing to tamper with evidence at the crime scene.

Investigators report that Smith appeared "calm and calculated" as she spoke with Turner and moved items around the home; one of the items was a gun and the other was possibly, a large sum of money.

According to investigators, nearly 30 minutes after Smith arrived at the crime scene, 911 was called; when authorities arrived and asked her if she'd moved any items in the house, she told them she hadn't.

Deputies say video surveillance clearly proved otherwise.

Smith was arrested on charges of principal to false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon as well as accessory after the fact/first-degree murder.