Latest Weather Blog
What's on the ballot Saturday
BATON ROUGE -- Voters across the state will head to the polls today to cast their votes for four constitutional amendments, while some Baton Rouge-area parishes will decide additional races.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. People in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
In all parishes, voters will decide on:
CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax
CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) - Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) - Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
Trending News
In Ascension Parish, voters will decide on:
Justice of the Peace 3rd Justice Court
Lynelle Johnson (R)
Kim Landry (R)
Russell-Roddy (No party)
In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters will decide on:
Judge, Family Court, Election Section 1, Division B
Erika Green (D)
Natalie Tellis Robertson (D)
City Judge, Election Section 2A, Baton Rouge
Whitney Higginbotham Greene (No party)
Terrel "TK" Kent (D)
Carson Marcantel (R)
Central School Board, District 4
"Phil" Graham (R)
Kimberly "Kim" Powers (R)
Concord Estates Crime Prevention District
$69.50 Parcel Fee - four Years
Capital Area Transit System (Baton Rouge)
10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years
Capital Area Transit System (Baker)
10.6 Mills Renewal - 10 Years
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Blitz Week 11: High school football scores from Playoff Week 1
-
One dead, two more hurt after feud turns into chaotic gunfight near...
-
Salvation Army eases COVID restrictions for volunteers
-
Stacks of shopping carts in neighborhoods causing headaches for residents
-
Supply chain woes impacting Christmas tree shopping this holiday season