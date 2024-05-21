84°
Zachary HS football player honored with moment of silence at Signing Day on Tuesday

By: Falon Brown

ZACHARY - As a number of students were signing with colleges and looking forward to the future, they also took time to remember a fellow student athlete who was fatally shot Sunday.

Jonathan Johnson Jr., 16, was shot and killed in New Roads along Carver Drive near Wilkins Street. A suspect has not been named. 

Johnson was a freshman at Zachary High School and had just made the varsity football team. Head football coach, David Brewerton, described Johnson as a "great kid who worked hard."

"When senseless things like this take place it certainly rattles you to the core," Brewerton said.

As the school year comes to an end, Brewerton says the school does not have any plans to hold a vigil in Johnson's honor, but that they are working in coordination with his family.

