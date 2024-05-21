Woman with no memories found in Waco identified, claimed to be from Louisiana

WACO, Tex. - A woman who had no memory of her name or family found in Texas has been identified, officials said.

The woman, now identified as 34-year-old Lela Oneal of Weatherford, Texas, was found in Waco. Oneal did not remember her name, date of birth, or her family members but claimed to be from Louisiana.

Oneal was identified Tuesday.

"We want to thank everyone who sent in information, it was extremely helpful! We appreciate the work our community did to help Lela," said the Waco Police Department.