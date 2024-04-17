74°
West Feliciana Parish man arrested for theft of over $1,500 worth of livestock

5 hours 12 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEYANOKE - Inspectors arrested a man Tuesday for the theft of three cattle after he failed to deliver a purchase to the prospective buyer.

According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Livestock Brand Commission, Eric M. Harris, 37, sold three head of livestock from a West Feliciana cattle producer.  Harris allegedly failed to deliver the livestock purchased by the victim and subsequently sold the livestock at a local livestock market and kept the money.

The LDAF has the estimated value of the livestock involved to be more than $1,500. At this time, the livestock have not been recovered.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted the Livestock Brand Commission in this investigation. Bond is currently set at $30,000.

