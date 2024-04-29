Houma apartment set ablaze after flower pot used as ash tray catches fire

HOUMA — The outside of a Houma apartment building was set ablaze Sunday night when a flower pot caught fire.

Firefighters from the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District responded to the fire at the Stones Throw Drive complex around 9:30 p.m. According to security footage, the fire was caused when the flower pot, which was being used as an ash tray, caught fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire at the two-story building. The damage was confined to the exterior of the building, with no injuries reported.

"We would like to remind the public to use caution when discarding smoking materials. Keep a bottle of water available and soak it with water prior to leaving the area," the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District said in a social media post.