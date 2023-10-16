52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Feliciana High School senior killed in crash Monday afternoon

2 hours 43 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, October 16 2023 Oct 16, 2023 October 16, 2023 8:44 PM October 16, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A West Feliciana High School senior was killed in a head-on car crash near the school on Monday afternoon. 

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas David was driving on Bains Road near the campus at 2:45 p.m. when his Ford Mustang crossed the center line on the road and hit a gravel truck. 

Passenger Brayden McEachern was airlifted to Baton Rouge after the wreck with injuries. David died at the scene. 

The driver of the gravel truck was not injured. The vehicle belongs to West Feliciana Parish Government. 

Trending News

West Feliciana High School will have counselors on campus Tuesday for students. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days