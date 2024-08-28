Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report: Tips to avoiding the 'Freshman 15'
BATON ROUGE — In this season of packing up for college, a warning about packing on the "freshman 15."
"It's usually not actually 15. It's more often seven or eight,” Denise Millstine, a women’s health specialist, said.
Still, it's extra weight that Millstine says is often caused by a change in activity and eating habits from high school to college.
"You're going to be eating at a cafeteria or eating out more. Stop and think: How am I going to manage this?” Millstine said.
Millstine offers four daily goals for every freshman.
No. 1: Eat plants.
"Ideally, at least five fruits and vegetables every day,” Millstine said.
Trending News
No. 2: Don't drink a lot of calories.
"If you're going to class and you're grabbing a coffee drink or a smoothie, it can have a lot of calories in it,” Millstine said.
No. 3: Find ways to move.
"Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Always make sure you're walking to class,” Millstine said.
And No. 4: Get decent sleep.
"Trying to get that seven to nine hours of sleep consistently, whatever your body requires, can help you to manage your weight,” Millstine said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man found shot to death in Maringouin home
-
I-10 westbound heading to Lafayette closed for hours after 18-wheelers get 'tied...
-
2une In Previews: Southern's Give Day
-
Detectives looking to identify person who burglarized Chi Alpha Ministries
-
First season of Prairieville Highschool football starts tomorrow