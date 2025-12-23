2 Your Town Denham Springs - Get 2 Moving: Spectrum Fitness and Medical Wellness Denham

DENHAM SPRINGS - This week on Get 2 Moving, Angelica Butine tries her hand at barre, taking a class at Spectrum Fitness and Medical Wellness in Denham Springs.

Starting workouts at the gym can be intimidating, but group classes can help alleviate some of the pressure. A variety of classes are offered each day, numerous times a week, whether it be something like yoga, barre, or a high-intensity workout.

Professional instructors lead the class and make sure all participants are executing movements correctly and safely. Learning to move correctly may give more confidence in the open gym setting.

Barre is a workout inspired by ballet, but you don’t need dance experience to do it. The focus is on small, controlled movements, and they target muscles in a big way.

“So barre is going to be dance moves, a lot of lower body work, light weight work, and lots of repetition," personal trainer Krystal Alexander said.

That repetition is what makes the workout effective. Each move is designed to strengthen the legs, core, and upper body without heavy equipment.

“So it’s going to be 30 to 45 minutes of exercises. For example, we would do one move for a minute, and then the timer would go off, and as soon as it goes off, we switch to doing something else," Alexander said

The pace stays steady, with quick transitions that keep you moving and keep the workout interesting.

Instructors say these combinations help improve balance, flexibility, and overall strength, and most classes can be adjusted for any fitness level.



