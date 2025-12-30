Flu activity rising across country as holiday travel, gatherings continue into new year, CDC data shows

BATON ROUGE — Flu activity is rising across the country as holiday travel and gatherings continue into the new year, data from the CDC reveals.

The CDC estimates that at least 4.6 million infections, 50,000 hospitalizations and 1,900 deaths have occurred this flu season. These numbers, the data projects, are expected to rise.

Experts say that many cases have been linked to a new strain of influenza A, a variant of the H3N2 virus.

The CDC added that last flu season, nearly 300 children died from the flu. Many of them were unvaccinated. The CDC continues to recommend flu shots for everyone six months or older.