Get 2 Moving: Kickboxing at CORE UFC Gym Sherwood

BATON ROUGE - If you're looking for something to kick off your weekend, this workout might be for you.

Kickboxing blends cardio and strength into one high-energy workout and it’s rooted in the same techniques used by professional fighters.

“So kickboxing involves punches and it involves kicks. As far as how it relates to MMA and the UFC, it’s a big part of the stand-up component. Then you have stand-up, you have punches, kicks, elbows and knees. It’s a good workout for beginners, experienced people, anybody, any skill range,” AJ Fletcher, an instructor at CORE UFC Gym Sherwood, said.

But beyond the technique, kickboxing also brings a mental boost that you feel almost immediately. The key is learning proper form and once you lock in the basics, the workout really starts to kick in. As the punches and kicks add up, so does the burn, turning this class into a true head-to-toe workout.

“So it’s a complete body workout kickboxing will get you fire in your arms... your shoulders will be burning... you’ll also get your legs nice and active,” Fletcher said.