Monday's Health Report: How often should you wash your sheets?

BATON ROUGE — The next time you do laundry, experts say there is an often-overlooked item you need to remember.

Many people don't wash their sheets often enough.

"If you think about what you're doing at night, you're lying down, you're rolling over there. You have skin -- especially the less clothes you wear, the more skin exposure that you're getting on your pillowcases, on your sheets, et cetera. And so, you think about that; you're shedding those skin cells. And that happens throughout the night. It happens during the day. And then that gets bacteria that gets added on, especially if you're not cleaning those sheets regularly," Dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Lucas said.

Your bedsheets could have dust, pet dander and pollen on them.

Experts recommend washing them at least once a week, and be sure to use a hot cycle on the washer; this setting will help kill off any bacteria.

As for detergent, that is really personal preference.

However, if you have sensitive skin, you'll probably want to avoid anything scented since that can cause skin irritation. Showering before bed is also a good idea.

"People always ask, should I wash my face at night? Yes, get all of that dirt, that grime, that makeup that you might have off. So, when you're lying your head down on the bed, you're not getting your facial products, you're not getting your hair products on the bed and rolling around in those throughout the evening," Dr. Lucas said.

While it might be easier to go to bed with wet hair after showering, doctors say you really should try to dry it. Wet hair can create a breeding ground for bacteria on your pillow.