66°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man allegedly disabled alarm before setting fire to ex's Spanish Town apartment...
-
New video captures moment fire investigator shot naked man trying to break...
-
Lawmakers disgruntled, thought about blocking EBR stormwater fee before it got derailed
-
Train carrying hydrochloric acid derailed in Paulina; sheriff's office evacuating residents
-
What could you buy for $1.2 billion? 2une In looks ahead to...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints