Wednesday PM Forecast: Strong cold front rolls through Saturday, very cold air follows

The next impact for the Capital Area will be a strong cold front that rolls through on Saturday. An Arctic blast will follow, with the coldest air of the Winter season so far expected early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will create scattered showers early in the overnight hours. By midnight, most showers will be wrapping up, with clearing conditions afterwards. Lows will be near 40 degrees under mostly clear skies. Sunshine will return on Thursday, with highs getting to 64 degrees. This will make for a very pleasant day.

Up Next: After lows in the upper 30s Friday morning, temperatures and cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Highs will be near 66 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the overnight hours. Numerous activity is expected, and a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out. Scattered showers is expected early on Saturday, with partial clearing in the afternoon and evening. Highs will get to near 70 degrees, before a cold front pushes through in the evening. Temperatures will tumble after it passes, with lows in the 30s Sunday morning. The coldest temperatures of the Winter season so far is expected next week. Lows will be in the 20s, with highs some days struggling to leave the 30s.

The Storm Station 7-day forecast is now explicitly showing a slight chance of wintry precipitation late Monday, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Since we are still many days out, there are a lot of unknowns. Current long range guidance has around 30-40% probabilities of winter precipitation. Although that is a decent signal for being this far out, it is still not guaranteed that this will happen. Make sure to watch out for updates from the Storm Station.

- Balin