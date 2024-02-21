Wednesday PM Forecast: Staying warm, with wind becoming a factor

Fog will be less of a concern on Thursday morning due to elevated winds. Those winds continue to rise along with temperatures as a weak cold front draws near.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies remain mostly clear through the evening. Clouds will increase overnight, keeping lows in the mid to upper-50s. That is about 10° above average for this time of year. While not breezy early on, there will be enough wind to prevent fog development leading up to the Thursday morning commute.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday. Despite less sun, temperatures will have no problem rising into the upper-70s. Winds also ramp up, with sustained speeds pushing 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph during the afternoon. The southwesterly breeze also pumps moisture into the region. This could be enough to introduce some spotty sprinkles. Don’t expect much rain from these. Accumulation will be very difficult to achieve. Aside from the wind and sprinkle chance, there shouldn’t be any major issues for the LSU Baseball game.

Up Next: A cold front passage on Thursday night will allow winds to shift out of a new direction. We still keep a healthy breeze on Friday, although a touch less windy. Skies will clear out through the day and highs will scale back by a couple of degrees. The weekend looks phenomenal with lots of sun and highs back in the upper-70s. By next week, we could see the 80s returning to the capital region.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

