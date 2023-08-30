Wednesday PM Forecast: Dry and less humid tomorrow, rain and humidity return by the weekend

Much needed break from humidity and hot temperatures will continue into tomorrow. Rain chances look to be on the rise starting on Friday, and then continuing into the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we will cool down into the upper 70's, with some neighborhoods potentially reaching the upper 60's! Tomorrow, humidity will be down once again and highs will top out around 97 degrees. Cloud cover will be minimal and rainfall looks very unlikely. The lower humidity will unfortunately not last long, so enjoy it while it last.

Up Next: Moisture starts to return to the area starting on Friday. With that, expect increased humidity and also the chance of some spotty showers. Moisture looks to increases greatly on Saturday, and around 50% of the viewing area could see some rainfall. This coverage of rain could potentially go higher. This pattern will last until some drier air potentially filters into the area by the middle of next week.

The Tropics:

1. Tropical Storm Idalia is currently located over southern Georgia, where it is dumping heavy rain, and has winds of 70 mph. It is expected to go back into the Atlantic by tomorrow morning, where it will then head east towards Bermuda.

2. Hurricane Franklin is a category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds. It is making its closest pass to Bermuda currently, where it is providing tropical storm conditions. It is expected to continue into the open Atlantic where it will be no threat to land.

--Balin

