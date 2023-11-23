Wednesday PM Forecast: cool and cloudy Thanksgiving, watching a few rain chances

The main takeaway of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast is that chilly temperatures have arrived and are here to stay. There a few small chances for rain along the way.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight. Those clouds will put a small limitation on cooling tonight and so low temperatures will stop in the low to mid 40s. Thanksgiving Day will begin rather chilly and not recover much more than upper 50s due to ample cloud cover. By afternoon and evening, a very weak system moving across the Gulf of Mexico could spit just enough moisture across the central Gulf Coast for a couple of showers to develop and linger into the night.

Up Next: Starting Friday, about 36 hours of quiet weather is then expected. The afternoon will offer some sun and highs in the mid 60s. Saturday morning will begin chilly with lows in the mid 40s. The weather will be cool – literally and figuratively – for the Bayou Classic and LSU’s final home game. With some sun, morning temperatures will rise out of the 40s, through the 50s and catch the mid to upper 60s by afternoon. Yet another quick moving disturbance in the atmosphere will bring some passing showers on Sunday, closing the weekend on a chilly and dreary note. Below average temperatures will continue right into the middle of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic in a day or so. This non-tropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures during the next couple of days, and environmental conditions are marginally conducive for this system to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics. A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week or this weekend, as the system turns northeastward by the weekend.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.