Wednesday PM Forecast: cold nights continue but thawing is well underway

A *COLD WEATHER ADVISORY* is in effect until 10am Thursday as very cold wind chills as low as 13 are expected. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After record setting snow and cold Tuesday and Tuesday night, another bitter one is ahead. Clear skies early will have thermometers in free fall though some clouds may slowing the chilling process late. Ultimately, low temperatures will end up in the upper teens. Fortunately, winds will be almost calm so no major wind chills. The thaw will continue on Thursday, likely accelerated from Wednesday as high temperatures will climb into the mid 40s—remarkably about 15 degrees cooler than average but much warmer than the previous 48 hours. One factor working against melt5ing may be some high clouds filtering sun during the first half of the day.

BRRRR?? A frigid morning low of 7° Wednesday tied for second coldest temperature on record in Baton Rouge.



Stay warm out there! pic.twitter.com/sR71AnYqii — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) January 22, 2025

Up Next: While the following days will stay below average and chilly, the warming trend will continue. Friday and Saturday will start in the mid 20s with afternoons in the 40s and 50s respectively. A mix of sun and clouds is expected. By Sunday, clouds will thicken setting the stage for another storm system. This one will be all liquid—a period of rain for the Capital Area. A slow moving front will bring isolated to scattered showers to the region from late Sunday through Monday. Temperatures will be close to average with this front in the area with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

– Josh

