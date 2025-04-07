Monday PM Forecast: chilly mornings ahead, larger area rivers to rise

Clouds will soon be a distant memory. Sunshine will allow for some rather pleasant afternoons, but the clear nights will lead to several chilly mornings.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

• Tuesday through Thursday: chilly mornings, mild afternoons, lots of sun

• The Weekend: mainly sunny and mild

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any leftover clouds will quickly move out during the evening. Clear skies and calming winds will set the stage for a chilly Tuesday morning. With a morning low reaching the low-40s, many will need a jacket to start the day. Fortunately, frost does not appear to be a major concern. The afternoon will be pretty nice. Expect a high temperature in the low-70s on Tuesday, accompanied by sunny skies.

Up Next: Another morning chill will be followed by pleasant afternoon temperatures on Wednesday. By Thursday, highs will challenge 80°; however, a weak cool front will be nearing. Passing late Thursday, this front will be hardly noticeable. But its passage will halt any warming trend, setting up a lovely weekend. Expect full sunshine through the weekend with highs ranging from the mid-70s to low-80s. Meanwhile, morning lows will be in the 50s – on the milder side.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing from Thursday evening until May 3. Flood stage is 48 feet. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 58 feet on April 22. At these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank becomes inundated. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WATCH for the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, Butte La Rose, and Morgan City until further notice.

• At Simmesport, flood stage of 40 feet may be reached by April 24. There will be flooding of areas inside the levees of the Atchafalaya Floodway and considerable flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

• At Butte La Rose, flood stage of 20 feet may be reached by April 25. Minor flooding of the nearby areas could occur.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached by April 15. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

