Wednesday PM Forecast: a cold rain arriving to conclude workweek

Freezing temperatures are expected across the Capital Area overnight, but lighter winds should prevent significantly lower feels-like temperatures. A cold rain will spread over the region Thursday night.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies will prevail through much of the overnight period. Lighter winds than previous nights will keep wind chills, or feels like temperatures, closer to actual air temperatures in the upper 20s. Thursday, a storm system will be developing in the Gulf of Mexico, and this feature will bring a thickening cloud deck through the day. As a result, lacking sun will lead to a cold day with highs just back into the mid 40s. Additionally, some precipitation will start to invade through the afternoon and into the evening. A couple of showers could be around for the late commute.

Up Next: Heavier rain is expected to overspread the central Gulf Coast Thursday night and into Friday. Since warmer and more moist air will be moving inland with the rain, temperatures will remain steady in the mid 40s at night. The Friday morning drive could be particularly treacherous with ongoing steady rain. The ground is harder and will not absorb water as well after recent freezes and so runoff could lead to areas of street and poor drainage flooding. Moisture content in the atmosphere will briefly nudge up to near record levels for the time of year and so this will be a healthy soak for the Capital Area with an inch or two falling by Friday afternoon. Some spots could even see three or four inches.

Rain will then end from west to east as the workweek concludes. Colder air will spill back in with northwest winds picking up as the storm system departs to the east. If enough moisture remains trapped in the atmosphere, it is not out of the question that a few sleet pellets or snow flurries mix in as rain ends. However, there would be no impacts from this as temperatures stay above freezing, albeit cold, falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Beyond that weathermaker, chilly conditions will carry through the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday with lows near freezing. Clouds will be stubborn to break Saturday, but more sun will be available Sunday. Another weak, reinforcing front is expected to pass Sunday or Monday to maintain below average temperatures early next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.