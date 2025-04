Southern baseball beats Grambling in extra innings

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team won a high-scoring affair against Grambling, 15-14 in ten innings on Friday night.

The Jaguars trailed 8-1 in the third inning before coming back to win. With the win, Southern evens the weekend series.

The rubber match in the series will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Lee-Hines Stadium.