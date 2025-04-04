Friday PM Forecast: after stormy Saturday Night, cooler week to follow

The next threat of severe weather is looming over the weekend. While the timeline suggests most outdoor activities could dodge the worst weather, it also means we’ll need to be alert overnight. Once we get through the weekend, a beautiful stretch of spring-like weather is on the horizon! Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Saturday: increasing clouds and showers

increasing clouds and showers Saturday night into Sunday morning: thunderstorms, possibly severe

thunderstorms, possibly severe Sunday: lingering showers, cooler

lingering showers, cooler Monday: clearing and cooler

clearing and cooler Tuesday through Thursday: chilly mornings, sunny afternoons

This Weekend: Clouds will thicken again overnight. Ongoing south winds of 10-20mph will make it difficult for temperatures to drop beyond the upper 70s. Saturday will still be warm and windy, with highs in the upper 80s. Through the afternoon, a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible ahead of a cold front that will arrive at night, but most of the daylight hours should stay dry. Overnight is the big time to watch. Widespread showers and thunderstorms, possibly in the form of a squall line could bring another round of severe weather. The main threats along the line will be damaging wind gusts and torrential rain, but a brief, spin-up tornado is always possible during these events. Especially since this appears to be a nighttime threat, it is super important to have a way to receive weather alerts if asleep.

Up Next: Storms will clear from west to east Sunday morning, with drier conditions expected by the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on the forecast, as showers and especially clouds could linger. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, only reaching the low 70s as winds shift around to the northwest.

Get ready for a big cool-down! Monday will be the coolest day we’ve seen in a while, with highs struggling to get past the mid-60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, morning temperatures will drop into the 40s—so you might need a jacket! The rest of the week looks fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures gradually warming back into the 70s and 80s by Friday.

– Josh

