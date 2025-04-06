A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the area

*Update*- The tornado watch has now been cancelled. Showers and thunderstorms are continuing to move through the area. Storms for the most part have struggled to keep their intensity, and that is why the severe threat is looking low. Heavy rain is becoming the main concern, but a rogue severe storm is still possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 5am Sunday.

The primary threats include a few tornadoes, isolated damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, and isolated large hail events.

