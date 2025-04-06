57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fatal crash shuts down Interstate 110 on Sunday

1 hour 49 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, April 06 2025 Apr 6, 2025 April 06, 2025 7:28 PM April 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a wreck along Southbound Interstate 110 on Sunday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a vehicle went off the roadway around 4:30 p.m. and traffic homicide detectives were called out. 

Traffic in the area was restricted until a tow truck could pull the vehicle out. That process was finished around 6:45 p.m. and the road was reopened. 

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

