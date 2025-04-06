Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's holding free Easter photo sessions

DENHAM SPRINGS - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's is offering a free photo with the Easter Bunny through the holiday season.

Families will receive one free photo and an Easter egg with a prize inside.

The photo sessions are available during the following times:

Saturday, April 5: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 6: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 12: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 13: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, April 14 – Thursday, April 17: 5 – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 18: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 19: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 20: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.