Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's holding free Easter photo sessions

DENHAM SPRINGS - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's is offering a free photo with the Easter Bunny through the holiday season. 

Families will receive one free photo and an Easter egg with a prize inside. 

The photo sessions are available during the following times: 

Saturday, April 5: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 6: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 12: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 13: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, April 14 – Thursday, April 17: 5 – 8 p.m.
Friday, April 18: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 19: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 20: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

