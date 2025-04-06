Autism awareness group hosts 'Ball 4 A Cause' fundraiser

BATON ROUGE - An Autism awareness group held a basketball tournament on Sunday to raise money for an inclusive basketball camp for children who have Autism.

Nonprofit Steppin' 4 Autism hosted the event. Organizer Deon Farr said it's one of the ways her organization gives back to the community.

"Any kid with autism can attend a free basketball camp. We're giving away free basketballs to each kid in attendance. We have free lunch," she said.

