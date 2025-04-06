Tangipahoa road work could cause delays in the upcoming days

HAMMOND — The Phase 2025 overlay program will be working on multiple road construction projects that could cause delays during the week of April 7.

From patching operations to asphalt paving, Barriere Construction is continuing to progress on multiple operations on the spring overlay program.

Crews are scheduled to work in many different areas, and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

The following areas will be affected if weather permits: