Wednesday night's traffic delay caused by 18-wheeler fire near Holden exit

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Wednesday night vehicle fire caused severe delays along I-12 West just past Holden, and officials confirmed Thursday that it was an 18-wheeler that caught fire during the incident.

Louisiana State Police say no injuries resulted from the blaze.

The 18-wheeler was cleared from the area and all lanes were open by around 3 a.m., Thursday.