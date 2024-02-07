Wednesday Forecast: More sunshine today before clouds tomorrow, continuing to track weekend storm system

Sunny and 75° today but skies quickly turn cloudy to end the week. Rain and storm chances increase for the weekend.

Today & Tonight: It is a chilly start to this Wednesday with temperatures around southern Louisiana ranging from the upper-30s to low 40s under clear skies. The mainly clear skies stick around for the majority of the day and allow temperatures to continue to warm, near 75° this afternoon in Baton Rouge. Sky conditions quickly shift to majority cloud cover overnight which keeps morning lows on Thursday a bit warmer, in the low 50s. Despite the added cloud cover, the warming trend continues through the end of the week.

Up Next: Unseasonably warm temperatures continue with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday. Overall, both days will display cloudy conditions and while the coverage of rain will be low, a spotty light rain shower or two cannot be ruled out. This weekend however, rain coverage ramps up.

By Saturday, while the majority of rain and storm activity is expected to stay just to the north of our area, isolated storms could make their way through the Capital Area. The system will shift east overnight Saturday and by early Sunday morning the majority of southeast Louisiana will encounter scattered to numerous storms throughout the entire day. Lightning within these storms could pose danger to any outdoor activities over the weekend as well heavier downpours resulting in localized flash flooding. Along with the storms, temperatures stay above average in the low to mid 70s both afternoons.

By the start of Mardi Gras week, some showers and storms could linger into the day on Monday but by Tuesday we will be seeing much drier, and sunnier conditions! Temperatures will cool a bit next week behind the storm system, into the lower 60s for afternoon highs.

--Emma Kate Cowan

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.