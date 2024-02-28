Wednesday AM Forecast: Warm this morning, much cooler by evening commute

Cooler temperatures and isolated showers arrive today. Pack rain gear and an extra layer for your evening commute home. A few more rounds of rain are expected over the next week.

Today & Tonight: Overcast conditions have arrived ahead of a cold front that will sweep through this afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures that begin in the lower 70s this morning will warm near 80° with isolated showers around the state by lunchtime. When you head home from work this evening, temperatures will quickly be falling, into the lower 60s by 6pm, and will continue to drop into the overnight. Thursday morning will start off chilly, in the 40s across southern Louisiana with plenty of clouds around.

Up Next: Thursday will remain overcast but will feel much different. Temperatures will only warm near 62° tomorrow afternoon although dew points will decrease which will bring a drier feel to the air. Late Thursday into early Friday, another round of showers and thunderstorms will make their way across southern Louisiana. Scattered rain activity is expected to continue throughout the day on Friday and your early morning commute could be a bit slick.

Friday evening through the end of the weekend, spotty shower activity cannot be ruled out, so keeping raingear handy would be advised. Good news is that it will NOT be a washout of a weekend and temperatures will return to the upper 70's to low 80's Saturday and Sunday afternoons. By the beginning of the next workweek, the Storm Station is tracking another cold front that brings more showers and storms to the state. Over the next week, a total of 1-3in of rainfall will be possible, will majority accumulation during the day Friday and Monday evening.

- Emma Kate Cowan

