Wednesday AM Forecast: Turning warmer behind our next "cold" front

Although you’ll need the light jackets in the morning, you can ditch them Wednesday afternoon and going forward. Another cold front is on the way, but you won’t find cooler weather in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. We’re warming up into the weekend, with an overall lack of decent rain chances.

Today & Tonight: Sunny skies continue to reign over southeast Louisiana skies on Wednesday. This will help temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the upper-70s/lower-80s for highs. This is right around average for this time of year. Clear skies hang around on Wednesday night, with slightly warmer overnight lows as compared to recent days.

Up Next: Cloud cover begins to increase on Thursday. Even so, we’ll be partly sunny on average. We also cannot rule out a brief spotty shower, and you might even hear a few rumbles of thunder. However, most will not see any rain at all. Even those that do won’t see a lot.

The uptick in clouds is in anticipation of our next “cold” front – with quotation marks around cold since it won’t bring cooler air in our direction. High temperatures will steadily warm into the weekend, with at least middle-80s looking likely over the weekend. Long-term data is also not optimistic with regard to rain chances. Our next shot for organized rain could arrive late next week, and even that is not set in stone.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located about one-thousand miles east of the Windward Islands is continuing to show signs of organization. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so as the system moves westward toward the Lesser Antilles. Those in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the system very closely. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and high surf are possible in the region beginning Friday. As of now, this storm poses no threat to the United States.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

