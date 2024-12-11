Wednesday PM Forecast: Many could wake up to frost tomorrow, weekend warmup follows

Many could wake up to frost or a light freeze on Thursday morning. While the chilly weather remains for another day or so, a shift to another warm stretch looks likely by the weekend. A return of rain chances will accompany the warmup.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The combination of clear skies and calming winds will result in a rapid decline in temperatures after dark. That should send temperatures into the low to mid-30s across the Capital Region. These are also the necessary criteria for frost formation. Almost everybody has the potential to wake up to some frost on their windshields. A few spots removed from urban settings and/or in the typical cool spots might experience a light freeze. Sunshine sticks around on Thursday, although a few high clouds might mix in late. Look for a high near 60° with a light east wind at 5 mph.

Up Next: A warm front will set up along the central Gulf Coast by Friday, finally moving through the area on Saturday. As this occurs, expect a gradual increase in cloud cover and temperatures late this week. Highs return to the 70s over the weekend. A shower isn't out of the question on Friday, but better odds arrive on Saturday with the added warmth and available moisture. Those with weekend plans will want to pay close attention to the Storm Station in the coming days as the forecast gets further refined. Shower activity will become more sporadic into Sunday, but that will be followed by another uptick in rain coverage Monday night as a frontal passage occurs. Of course, if the timing on the front changes, so too will the wetter parts of the forecast. Stay connected!

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

