Wednesday AM Forecast: Cold front brings chilly weather back to Capital Region temporarily

Behind a cold front that shut off rainfall yesterday, cooler and drier air will filter into the region today. The cool down will be short-lived as mild temperatures and rain chances return with a warm front's approach by the weekend.

Today & Tonight: A few clouds may be around during sunrise but breezy winds out of the northwest will quickly clear them out and we will see full sunshine the remainder of the day. Wednesday morning will start off much cooler than the previous few, in the low to mid 40s around the Capital Area. Despite the sunshine, afternoon highs will only warm into the upper 50s, with the breeze making it feel a bit cooler. Overnight, clear skies will remain and the winds will lighten; this will allow temperatures to dip back into frost territory. Baton Rouge is expected to hit a low temperature near 36° early Thursday.

Up Next: After a cold start Thursday, a slow warming trend will begin as we head towards the weekend. Thursday will remain cool with highs in the low 60s under mainly sunny conditions. By Friday, moisture will return to the atmosphere ahead of a warm front lifting towards the Gulf Coast. This will lead to mostly cloudy conditions all weekend, cool mornings in the 50s and mild afternoons in the low 70s, and a return of rain chances. As of now, the best shot of rain will be on Saturday when isolated storms move through southeast Louisiana. The mostly cloudy skies and above average temperatures for mid-December will stick around into the start of the new workweek; ending when our next cold front passes through. Given the current data, the Storm Station expects a frontal passage late Monday or early Tuesday. This would result in warm conditions on Sunday and Monday with a lot of dry time followed by more organized rain as that front arrives later Monday. Of course, if the timing on the front changes, so too will the wetter parts of the forecast.

– Emma Kate C.

