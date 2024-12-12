Thursday AM Forecast: Near-freezing start today, Another shift in temperatures over the weekend

After a near-freezing start for most this morning, the same chilly conditions will close out the workweek but warmer air is set to move in over the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Skies that remained clear and winds becoming calm overnight allowed temperatures to dip near freezing or below this morning around the Capital Area. The cold temperatures will gradually warm up near 60° today under mainly sunny skies. Expect chilly conditions overnight as clouds move back in. Friday morning will begin chilly with temperatures in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Increasing clouds on Friday is a sign of what's to come over the weekend. A warm front near the region will increase clouds and temperatures and possibly trigger spotty to isolated showers. Lows will be in the 50s and highs will warm into the 70s each day. The location of a slow moving cold front on Saturday will determine which areas see rain over the weekend. Parishes to the north and west of Baton Rouge hold the best chance for rain at the moment, but we cannot rule out isolated radar activity near the Capital City either. Those with weekend plans will want to pay close attention to the Storm Station in the coming days as the forecast gets further refined. Sunday trends drier before more possible rain to kickoff our next workweek. Stay connected!

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.