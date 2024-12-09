Monday PM Forecast: Additional rain likely, Flood Watch remains in place for some

A ***FLOOD WATCH*** remains in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James, and Tangipahoa Parishes until Noon Tuesday. A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Through Monday afternoon, isolated rainfall totals of up to 5" have been reported in some spots. Many could see an additional inch or two through Tuesday morning, with isolated higher amounts. While not everyone will experience problems, areas that see the heaviest rain could see street and poor drainage flooding, along with minor flooding associated with excessive runoff. Flooding has already been reported in some areas.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon thunderstorms may linger on a scattered basis for the first few hours of Monday evening. But a push of dry air in the mid to upper-levels of the atmosphere should promote a lull in rainfall for the latter half of the evening. Then overnight, renewed thunderstorm development should take place near or just northwest of the Baton Rouge Metro as a cold front begins to approach the region. These will slowly migrate east with time, finally reaching areas east of Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning. These storms will also be capable of gusty winds and high rainfall rates which could overwhelm local drainage systems, leading to street flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Also keep in mind that some of these storms could cause problems for the morning drive. As a friendly reminder, do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Most of the Storm Station's 13 parish, 2 county coverage area should see rain through Tuesday morning. Look for a morning low in the upper-60s.

Rain begins the process of exiting on Tuesday afternoon as a cold front settles in. Some partial clearing might also take place. That said, a light shower cannot be ruled out especially for areas along and southeast of Baton Rouge through the evening. Daytime highs will likely reach the mid-70s, but temperatures will rapidly fall late as the cold front slides through. Everybody will dry out on Tuesday night.

Up Next: Expect a sunnier pattern for the Capital Area by midweek. However, another chill will accompany the sunshine. By Thursday morning, overnight lows will be back in frost/freeze territory for many. That will be a short-lived encounter with winter, as temperatures appear to climb above-average by the weekend.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

